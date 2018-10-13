Freestyle Friday
101.1 WIZF x College Beats Presents: Freestyle Friday with DJ J.Dough Feat. Speed Walton Ep. 16

101.1 The Wiz & College Beats Presents #FreestyleFriday W/ DJ J. Dough

Check out this week’s #WizFreestyleFriday with Speed Walton and Guest DJ DJ Hope on Episode:16

Video Production Brought To You By: @CollegeBeatsMedia

Powered By: @collegebeats x @wiznationcincy x @DBLCIN x @djjdough #FreestyleFriday

S/O @_ayyehope & @realnamespped

#WizFreestyleFriday , 101.1 , Buggs Tha Rocka , Buggs the Rocka , cincinnati , College Beats , DBLCIN , DJ Hope , DJ J.Dough , freestyle , HIP-HOP , rap , Speed , Walton , Wiz , WIZF

