How Black Tony Is About To Make Money Off Of Rickey Smiley’s House [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony didn’t come to work today, but he told Rickey Smiley he came up with a master plan to make money. He began crunching numbers and couldn’t get the math right. Black Tony plans on using Rickey’s home when he’s away to use as Air BnB.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
He got a spare key from Rickey’s mom when he went over there and realized he has a lot of space to use. Black Tony plans on putting down 8 air mattresses in the basement and charging $250 a night. He mentioned that Rickey will make about $82,000 a week.
RELATED: Why Black Tony Had A Pimp Knock At JAHLIONSOUND Door [EXCLUSIVE]
Rickey told Black Tony that his numbers were all off and then he told Rickey he was going to make over $2 million a month. He will also charge people that stay in the house extra if they want to take pictures. Black Tony also asked Rickey to hire a plumber because he messed up the toilet.
RELATED: How Black Tony Got Rickey Smiley Involved In Some Bad Business [EXCLUSIVE]
Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET!
RELATED: Why Black Tony Was Laying In The Bed With A White Man [EXCLUSIVE]
Rickey Smiley Hosts Karaoke Night at Star Dome with Eva Marcille [PHOTOS]
Rickey Smiley Hosts Karaoke Night at Star Dome with Eva Marcille [PHOTOS]
1. Rickey Smiley Hosts Karaoke Night at Star Dome with Eva MarcilleSource:Reach Media 1 of 10
2. Rickey Smiley Hosts Karaoke Night at Star Dome with Eva MarcilleSource:Reach Media 2 of 10
3. Rickey Smiley Hosts Karaoke Night at Star Dome with Eva MarcilleSource:Reach Media 3 of 10
4. Rickey Smiley Hosts Karaoke Night at Star Dome with Eva MarcilleSource:Reach Media 4 of 10
5. Rickey Smiley Hosts Karaoke Night at Star Dome with Eva MarcilleSource:Reach Media 5 of 10
6. Rickey Smiley Hosts Karaoke Night at Star Dome with Eva MarcilleSource:Reach Media 6 of 10
7. Rickey Smiley Hosts Karaoke Night at Star Dome with Eva MarcilleSource:Reach Media 7 of 10
8. Rickey Smiley Hosts Karaoke Night at Star Dome with Eva MarcilleSource:Reach Media 8 of 10
9. Rickey Smiley Hosts Karaoke Night at Star Dome with Eva MarcilleSource:Reach Media 9 of 10
10. Rickey Smiley Hosts Karaoke Night at Star Dome with Eva MarcilleSource:Reach Media 10 of 10
The Latest:
- LeBron James Makes Preseason Debut As A Los Angeles Laker [Video]
- XXXTentacion “Moonlight,” Kevin Gates “Adding Up” & More | Daily Visuals 10.1.18
- Police Reportedly Shoot Black Man In The Back More Than A Dozen Times In City Plagued By Racial Profiling
- Historic Black Church Closing Highlights Gentrification Changes In D.C.
- Black 4-Year-Olds Tied Up By Preschool Teachers In Georgia
- Cardi B Talks Being “Nervous” During First Major Performance Since Giving Birth
- How Black Tony Is About To Make Money Off Of Rickey Smiley’s House [EXCLUSIVE]
- Kanye West Dragged By Unlikely Foe After Tweeting Plans To “Abolish The 13th Amendment”
- #SquatForChange: This Dad’s Viral Pic Sparked Celebrity Support For Baby Changing Tables In Men’s Restrooms
- Lauryn Hill Cancels Houston Shows Hour Before Showtime And Hit With Lawsuit [EXCLUSIVE]
How Black Tony Is About To Make Money Off Of Rickey Smiley’s House [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com