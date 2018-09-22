Traci Braxton stopped by the Bijou Star Show and opens up on the Bijou Star Show about her sister’s beef on the reality show, family issues while on Iyanla Vanzant ‘Fix my Life’ and much more. Watch the full video above.
In a preview for next week’s episode of ‘Braxton Family Values,’ the family attempts to findsome resolution with Iyanla. So in time we will truly see if Traci got fixed.
Take a look:
The Latest:
- ‘Insecure’ Recap: Issa Turns Social Media Stalker In The Wake Of Nathan’s Absence
- Pennsylvania Candidate For Governor Defends His White Supremacist Comments
- Lil Scrappy & Bambi Welcome Baby Boy! [PHOTOS]
- Michelle Obama Officiates Wedding In Chicago [VIDEO]
- American Airlines Apologizes To Rapper Wale For Alleged Racist Incident, As The Company Tries To Clean Up Its Act
- Drake Postponed Tour Dates Due To Illness
- J. Cole’s Dreamville Foundation Raising Funds For Hurricane Florence Victims
- T.I. Is Curating a Pop-Up Trap Music Museum
- Here’s What Polls Are Showing About Black Candidates In Key Races
- Clubbing While Black: Bar’s Ban Of Do-Rags And Hoodies Sends Subtle Racist Message, Customer Says
Exclusive: Traci Braxton Opens Up About Iyanla Vanzant Fixing Her Life was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours