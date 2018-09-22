Exclusive: Traci Braxton Opens Up About Iyanla Vanzant Fixing Her Life

09.22.18
Traci Braxton stopped by the Bijou Star Show and opens up on the Bijou Star Show about her sister’s beef on the reality show, family issues while on Iyanla Vanzant ‘Fix my Life’ and much more. Watch the full video above.bijou traci braxton hoopz z1079

In a preview for next week’s episode of ‘Braxton Family Values,’ the family attempts to findsome resolution with Iyanla. So in time we will truly see if Traci got fixed.

Take a look:

