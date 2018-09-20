CLOSE
Kanye West Takes Over Instagram with a Rant About Kim Kardashian and Drake [VIDEO]

'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

Source: George Pimentel / Getty

The 41 year old rapper, Kanye West, appears a bit out of place on Instagram. Kanye goes on a 4 minute video rant in his first IG selfie video. He goes on to speak about his issues with Nick Cannon, Tyson Beckford and the rumors about Drake all while defending his wife, Kim Kardashian. Check out the full videos below and tell us what you think:

As we reported yesterday, Kim Kardashian has been advocating to free 62-year-old Alice Marie Johnson, who has been in prison for over 20 years for a drug charge. However, her fight for one person got her an invite to the White House to discuss prison reform. In one of the most bizarre photo ops ever, the reality stars shared this image, which has now become a meme. To laugh to keep from crying, click through the foolishness.

Kanye West Takes Over Instagram with a Rant About Kim Kardashian and Drake [VIDEO] was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

