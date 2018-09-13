According to a new Billboard cover story, Lil Wayne is now the sole owner of Young Money. YM is no longer a joint business venture with Cash Money. Ownership has been entirely given to Wayne as part of the legal settlements with Birdman that was finalized in June. Wayne’s next album, the long-awaited release Tha Carter V, will be his first in his career to not be released under Cash Money.

Read the full cover story from Billboard here

The Latest:

