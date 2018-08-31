12 reads Leave a comment
All week long we have been celebrating the Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin for everything she gave us! Watch the homegoing service for our beloved Aretha here:
The Latest:
- Watch The Aretha Franklin Funeral
- Lil Uzi Vert “Free Smooth Freestyle,” Saweetie & London On Da Track ft. G-Eazy & Rich The Kid “Up Now” & More | Daily Visuals 8.30.18
- Jacquees Covers Ella Mai New Song and We Are Here For It!
- Two Women Arrested After Video Of Toddlers Smoking Weed Goes Viral
- Colin Kaepernick’s Case Against The NFL Is Going To Trial
- TV One To Live Stream Forever Our Queen: Aretha Franklin Tribute Concert
- Remember When Michael Jackson Fired Somebody While On-Stage? [VIDEO]
- Owning Businesses While Black: Harlem Businessman Sues NYPD After Racist Encounter
- Get Excited: Here’s A Breakdown Of What Albums We Can Expect From The TDE Roster Before 2018 Ends
- President Donald Trump Accuses NBC’s Lester Holt Of “Fudging” 2017 Interview
Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours