Rickey Smiley Encourages Young People To Go To College And Speaks About His Fraternity Brother Being Inaugurated [EXCLUSIVE]

| 08.22.18
Rickey Smiley knows a lot of people and supports his friends whenever he can. He’s so proud of his fraternity brother, Dr. Quinton T. Ross, Jr., who will be inaugurated at Alabama State University. The two went to college together joined Omega Psi Phi together and have supported each other throughout time.

Rickey will be live broadcasting from this event on August 31st at Alabama State University. He also had a special message for young people that want to go to college. He knows presidents at several universities and wants to help out those he can. Congratulations to Dr. Quinton T. Ross Jr.!

