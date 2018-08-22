Black Tony called up “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” and talked to Rickey Smiley about a possible raise. He said he was hanging out with a lot of celebrities at the MTV VMA’s last night and how Rickey is jealous. Black Tony then told Rickey that 2 Chainz wants to hire him to be his road manager.
He mentioned to Rickey that if he gives him a raise he will continue working for the radio station. Rickey was shocked and asked him what’s wrong with him. Black Tony then expressed that he took a molly and Benedryl last night.
Why Black Tony Thinks He Should Get A Raise [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com