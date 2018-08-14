Paternity Test For Woman That Slept With Best Friends [EXCLUSIVE]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 08.14.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

It’s Paternity Test Tuesday! Bri and Timbo dated for a long time and then broke up. She was left brokenhearted and used Quick, Timbo’s best friend as a shoulder to cry on as well as to sleep with. Timbo is still friends with Quick and is upset with Bri and isn’t sure if I can trust her again.

RELATED: Mother Gets Paternity Test For Son She Believes Was Trapped By A Hood Chick [EXCLUSIVE]

Paternity Test For Woman That Slept With Best Friends [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

1 2Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 4 hours ago
08.16.18
Aretha Franklin's Birthday Celebration
Aretha Franklin, Queen of Soul, Dead at 76
 6 hours ago
08.16.18
More Drama? Gunfire On Tekashi69 & 50 Cent…
 1 day ago
08.16.18
VIDEO: Shaunie O’Neal Catches Attempted Robbers Trying To…
 1 day ago
08.16.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close