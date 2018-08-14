YG Kicked Off An Airplane After Accused Of Being Drunk

0 reads Leave a comment
Audio contains explicit content.
YG 400 was kicked off an American Airlines flight after claims of him being drunk, according to TMZ. He was headed on a cross-country flight from LAX to JFK when he was booted for being belligerent. YG posted the video to his IG & Twitter and American promptly responded:
@YG In our culture, every interaction with a customer or team member should be grounded in respect. Please meet us in DMs with more info.—
American Airlines (@AmericanAir) August 14, 2018
