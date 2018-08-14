YG Kicked Off An Airplane After Accused Of Being Drunk

Audio contains explicit content.

YG 400 was kicked off an American Airlines flight after claims of him being drunk, according to TMZ. He was headed on a cross-country flight from LAX to JFK when he was booted for being belligerent. YG posted the video to his IG & Twitter and American promptly responded:

@YG In our culture, every interaction with a customer or team member should be grounded in respect. Please meet us in DMs with more info. —

American Airlines (@AmericanAir) August 14, 2018

