Rickey Smiley was driving around Birmingham with his daughter, Aaryn and decided to show her a special place. He took her by Woodlawn High School, where he graduated from. The school was huge and beautiful looking.
Rickey mentioned that one of the original Charlie’s Angels graduated as well and how proud he is of it. He also spoke about how many memories were made at the school. Rickey is so proud to be an alumni from Woodlawn High School and loves how Birmingham raised him.
Rickey Smiley Shows His Daughter Aaryn The High School He Graduated From [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com