John David Washington Talks About The Sacrifices His Mother Made [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

John David Washington while at “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” spoke about the support system he has around him. The hardest person to impress is his brother, Malcolm Washington. He’s a director and watches carefully what John does and critiques him on it at times.

John also spoke about his mother, Pauletta Washington that sacrificed everything to take care of her family. His parents are very passionate about what their kids do and John has vowed to never fail them. He also talked about how some lessons in football have helped him through his acting career.

John is dedicated to his career and is on a path of greatness. He can’t wait for fans to see “BlacKkKlansman” and enjoy it. We are so excited for what he has in store for us next.

