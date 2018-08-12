John David Washington while at “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” spoke about the support system he has around him. The hardest person to impress is his brother, Malcolm Washington. He’s a director and watches carefully what John does and critiques him on it at times.
John also spoke about his mother, Pauletta Washington that sacrificed everything to take care of her family. His parents are very passionate about what their kids do and John has vowed to never fail them. He also talked about how some lessons in football have helped him through his acting career.
RELATED: John David Washington Tells What It Was Like Meeting The Real Black Klansman [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
John is dedicated to his career and is on a path of greatness. He can’t wait for fans to see “BlacKkKlansman” and enjoy it. We are so excited for what he has in store for us next.
RELATED: John David Washington Talks About The Many Ls He Took At Morehouse [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: 6 Facts About Ron Stallworth, The Undercover Cop Who Inspired “BlackKklansman”
The Latest:
- Win VIP Box Seats to the UniverSoul Circus
- Black Lives Matter & More Outnumber Small Number Of White Supremacists At The Unite To Right Rally In D.C.
- Rickey Smiley Shows His Daughter Aaryn The High School He Graduated From [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- 7 Things You Might Want To Do To Live Your Best Life [EXCLUSIVE]
- John David Washington Talks About The Sacrifices His Mother Made [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Amazon Looking to Hire 200 Employees to Work from Home
- John David Washington Explains Why Spike Lee Is Such A Great Director [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- What People Are Doing To Really Look As They Do With SnapChat Filters [EXCLUSIVE]
- John David Washington Reacts To Being In Theaters The Same Time As His Father Denzel Washington
- Rickey Smiley Changes Diaper During Live Broadcast [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
Like Father, Like Son: 7 Times Denzel Washington’s Son John David Stole Our Heart
Like Father, Like Son: 7 Times Denzel Washington’s Son John David Stole Our Heart
1. Denzel Washington’s Son John David Washington Is Fine1 of 5
2. Yes sir, we’re talking about you.2 of 5
3. Like father, like son.3 of 5
4. Denzel Washington4 of 5
5. Denzel Washington5 of 5
John David Washington Talks About The Sacrifices His Mother Made [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com