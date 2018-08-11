People are taking getting surgery to another level. Headkrack spoke about how people are getting surgery to look like SnapChat filters. The surgery could give you fuller lips, thinner noses and bigger eyes.

Follow @TheRSMS

Some women want to look like Jessica Rabbit and Gary With Da Tea mentioned that he thinks it’s ridiculous. If Rickey Smiley could have any filtered face it would have permanent teeth whitening. Rock-T asked how do you even ask your doctor for this kind of surgery. If you could have a SnapChat filter surgery, what would it be on?

RELATED: Why Chrissy Teigen Is Quitting Snapchat [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Snapchat Cuts 100 Employees In A Fight To Stay Afloat

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Snapchat Wants To Make Things Right After Disrespecting Rihanna

The Latest:

What People Are Doing To Really Look As They Do With SnapChat Filters [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com