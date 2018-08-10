Drake Is First Artist To Gain 50 Billion Streams

0 reads Leave a comment
Drake is currently the first artist to reach over 50 billion with streams all across global streaming platforms.
With the release of his latest Scorpion, Drizzy was able to achieve 1 billion streams in a week, and broke Apple Music/Spotify first day records. Just last month, Apple reported that the Toronto native passes 10 billion streams. Some reports estimates that as a collective the rapper has way over 50 billion streams.
Say what you want, BUT Drake is running the music industry right now!
