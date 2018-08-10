Rickey Smiley’s Day Of Giving Brings Tears To A Woman’s Eyes [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

08.10.18
Today is Rickey Smiley’s birthday, but we are also celebrating the day of giving at different Salvation Army locations. For the past 5 years Rickey has been giving back by asking people to donate clothes, food, electronics and more. One listener stopped by and was moved to tears by the work Rickey is doing.

She spoke about how her mother was a service worker in Alabama and a giver just like Rickey. Tears fell from her eyes as she told Rickey that God was going to continue to bless him. Happy birthday to Rickey Smiley and thank you to everyone that continues to donate!

Rickey Smiley spent his birthday (August 10th) giving back to those in need by donating foods and goods. He encouraged others to get involved by doing #10Things to help others, and we hope Rickey's actions inspire you to spend your birthday giving back!

