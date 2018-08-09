Beyonce’s Best Gems From Her “Vogue” Cover Story [EXCLUSIVE]

08.09.18
Gary With Da Tea is talking all about Beyonce on the cover of Vogue! The singer is looking quite beautiful on the cover and dropped a lot of gems in her interview. She talked about researching her ancestry and how she comes from a long line of broken male and female relationships.

Beyonce also found out that one of her ancestors was a slave that fell in love with the master. She spoke about being the mother of two and how she wants them to be bosses and speak their minds. Beyonce also would like them to be respectful and compassionate to others.

Beyonce’s Vogue cover is historic, for a number of reasons. It’s the first time she’s opening up about her pregnancy with Rumi and Sir Carter and it’s the first time in Vogue’s 126-year history that a black photographer shot the cover. Congratulations to Tyler Mitchell! Now peep the gallery to see Beyonce in all of her stripped down glory.

