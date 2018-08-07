How Drake Is Coming For Eminem [EXCLUSIVE]

Drake out here coming for Eminem after the release of his latest project ‘Scorpion’. But there’s no beef, Drake this time.Follow @thersms
Drake is on the cusp of breaking a record that was only held by Eminem in the past. He has now moved up in the Billboard 200 spending many weeks in the #1 spot. Eminem has held the title with 32 weeks at the top but now Drake only has a few weeks to go to dethrone Eminem as the champ. Like it or not it’s gonna take something major to take this win from Drake.
RELATED STORY: Drake Drops “In My Feelings” Starring Shiggy, La La Anthony, Big Freedia & More [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]
RELATED STORY: Eminem’s Daughter Hailie is Gorgeous & All Grown Up! [PHOTOS]
RELATED STORY: How Drake Lost 2 Battles, But Won The War [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Police Chief ‘Concerned’ After Officer Stuns 11 Year Old Girl With Taser
- J. Cole Drops “Album Of The Year” Freestyle, Hints at New Album and Mixtape
- Ray J Explains What Was Really Going On With His Hat On “Love & Hip-Hop”
- Rickey Smiley Talks About His Preference For Natural Women [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- ‘Love Is’ Recap: Nuri Meets The Babymama With Predictable Dramatic Results
- Happy Black Women’s Equal Pay Day: 10 Wealthy Black Women Who Aren’t Oprah Or Beyoncé
- 10 Instagram Photos Of Todd Bridges That You Never Knew You Needed To See
- Black Tony’s New Hustle Backfires [EXCLUSIVE]
- Rickey Smiley Encourages People To Stop Being Complacent And Live Outside The Box [EXCLUSIVE]
- Proof Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Are Living And Not Just Existing [EXCLUSIVE]
Star Transformation: Drake
Star Transformation: Drake
1. ESPN The Magazine’s ‘NEXT’ Event1 of 21
2. First Down Friday Hosted By Dwight Freeney2 of 21
3. Cherry Noir Hosts Drake Y.o.L.o All Star Weekend Closing Party3 of 21
4. Drake And J. Cole In Concert – Concord, California4 of 21
5. The 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Roaming Inside5 of 21
6. 2012 MTV Video Music Awards – Press Room6 of 21
7. GRAMMY Nominations Concert Live! – Press Room7 of 21
8. Drake ‘Would You Like A Tour? 2013’ Concert – Philadelphia, PA8 of 21
9. Brooklyn Nets v Toronto Raptors – Game Two9 of 21
10. Drake Vs Lil Wayne – Camden, NJ10 of 21
11. ‘Get Hard’ – Los Angeles Premiere – Arrivals11 of 21
12. Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash Block Show12 of 21
13. Drake Hosts The Canadian Pre-Launch Of Virginia Black Decadent American Whiskey13 of 21
14. Drake At Jewel Nightclub14 of 21
15. 2016 MTV Video Music Awards – Show & Audience15 of 21
16. Drake Concert After Party At Hakkasan Las Vegas Nightclub16 of 21
17. Drake Performs At Pepsi Live At Rogers Arena17 of 21
18. Drake And Future Perform At The Forum18 of 21
19. 2016 American Music Awards – Show19 of 21
20. Drake Performs At O2 Arena20 of 21
21. 2017 Billboard Music Awards – Press Room21 of 21
How Drake Is Coming For Eminem [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com