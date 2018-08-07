How Drake Is Coming For Eminem [EXCLUSIVE]

Drake out here coming for Eminem after the release of his latest project ‘Scorpion’. But there’s no beef, Drake this time.

Drake is on the cusp of breaking a record that was only held by Eminem in the past. He has now moved up in the Billboard 200 spending many weeks in the #1 spot. Eminem has held the title with 32 weeks at the top but now Drake only has a few weeks to go to dethrone Eminem as the champ. Like it or not it’s gonna take something major to take this win from Drake.

