Rickey Smiley loves teachable moments. With his reality show Rickey Smiley For Real set to make it way back to the big screen, Rickey has plenty of “teachable” family moments that many families can relate too. Check out Rickey as he explains how to deal with kids who try, or argue with you.

RELATED: Lavar Ball Takes Shot At Michael Jordan, Da Brat Claps Back [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Make sure you listen to the “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Monday-Friday 6am-10am!

The Latest:

Rickey Smiley On Dealing With Kids Who Try You [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com