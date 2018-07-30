Joke Of The Day: The Rumor About Butter [EXCLUSIVE]

Who’s ready for Rock-T’s joke of the day? Headkrack told everybody the story of how one North Carolina man sued another man for busting up his marriage and won $8.8 million. He asked, “Would that deter cheating if you knew you could get sued for it?”
Rock-T told his joke and after Juicy’s super long introduction, Rock-T had to tell it twice before everybody truly got it.
