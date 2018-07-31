Derez De’Shon Tells Which Artists He Really Wants To Work With [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Derez De’Shon is a dope rapper that can sing and do some of the bet ad libs. He told Headkrack that he would like to work with Chris Brown, Alicia Keys, Nas, Andre 3000 and many more. If he ever worked with Chris Brown, he could possibly show off his dancing moves.
Headkrack challenged Derez to do ad libs on some television show classic theme songs. It was pretty impressive what he did with “Good Times,” but didn’t want to touch “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” He told Headkrack that he loves to rap “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” theme song at home.
Derez also spoke about how he loves to listen to music from Kevin Gates and Dave East. He also enjoys classic as well as rock music. Derez is excited about releasing new music and showing fans what else he has up his sleeve.
