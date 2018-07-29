Spirit: “You Have To Teach People How To Treat You” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Spirit is with “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” and spoke about men’s health as well as what to do to help the men in our life. One caller spoke about how her mate doesn’t want to seek out help for his high blood pressure and she really doesn’t know what to do.
Spirit told her the first thing that should be done is going to seek therapy. Get to the root of the problem of why he doesn’t want to seek treatment for a disease that can kill you. Another caller spoke about her husband not wanting to go to the doctor as well and how she feels she needs to be there more for him.
RELATED: Spirit Shares Tips On How To Reclaim Your Independence [VIDEO]
Spirit told her to take care of her first because you can’t carry someone one your back. That can hurt you and cause you to seek help for whatever illness you could possibly have. Spirit encouraged her to buy different foods for the house and talk to him about it. Another woman spoke about how her mother wants and needs to know everything. Spirit talked about having boundaries with your family members and teaching them how to treat you.
RELATED: 3 Things Women Can Do To Help The Men In Their Lives Be Mentally & Physically Healthier [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Fact: Travel Improves Your Health
The Latest:
- The Vibe Queen City 5K Raised Scholarship Money Over The Weekend
- NTSB Issues Official Warning Regarding The #InMyFeelingsChallenge
- Kendrick Lamar Guest Stars On POWER
- Twitter Raves About Kendrick Lamar’s “Power” Acting Debut
- LeBron James: Opening school to be one of greatest moments in life
- ‘Power’ Recap: A Rat Is Only A Rat If He Snitches On Someone He’s Loyal To
- Man Steals Date’s Car, Then Sinks Even Lower [EXCLUSIVE]
- George Zimmerman Stalked P.I. Of JAY-Z’s Trayvon Martin Documentary
- Remember Me?: Sean Spicer Confronted By High School Classmate He Called N*gger
- Eesh: Man Gets Hit By A Car Trying The #InMyFeelingsChallenge
Relax, Relate, Release! 10 Ways To Improve Your Mental Health
Relax, Relate, Release! 10 Ways To Improve Your Mental Health
1. Don’t Neglect Your Mental Health1 of 11
2. Stop Putting Yourself Down2 of 11
3. Remove Toxic People From Your World3 of 11
4. Hit The Gym4 of 11
5. Find Your Joy5 of 11
6. Learn To Say “No”6 of 11
7. Take A Break From Social Media7 of 11
8. Channel Your Inner Kid And Start Coloring8 of 11
9. Get Your Om On!9 of 11
10. Give Back To Others10 of 11
11. Start Seeing A Therapist11 of 11
Spirit: “You Have To Teach People How To Treat You” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com