Spirit: “You Have To Teach People How To Treat You” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Spirit is with “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” and spoke about men’s health as well as what to do to help the men in our life. One caller spoke about how her mate doesn’t want to seek out help for his high blood pressure and she really doesn’t know what to do.

Spirit told her the first thing that should be done is going to seek therapy. Get to the root of the problem of why he doesn’t want to seek treatment for a disease that can kill you. Another caller spoke about her husband not wanting to go to the doctor as well and how she feels she needs to be there more for him.

Spirit told her to take care of her first because you can’t carry someone one your back. That can hurt you and cause you to seek help for whatever illness you could possibly have. Spirit encouraged her to buy different foods for the house and talk to him about it. Another woman spoke about how her mother wants and needs to know everything. Spirit talked about having boundaries with your family members and teaching them how to treat you.

