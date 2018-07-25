The Hardest Lines From Drea Kelly’s Response To R. Kelly’s “I Admit” [EXCLUSIVE]

Gary With Da Tea is giving us all the gossip on R. Kelly! He recently released the 19-minute song “ I Admit” and now his ex-wife, Drea Kelly is clapping back. In her song she talked about how his mother is looking down from heaven and rolling in her grave.

She also talked about him neglecting his kids and treating them like fans. One of her lines is also, “The truth won’t set you free until you do right by me.” It wasn’t until recently that Drea has spoken about abuse she endured and other things R. Kelly allegedly put her through. Serena Williams went on Twitter to talk about her being discriminated against and they are only drug testing her.

The Hardest Lines From Drea Kelly’s Response To R. Kelly’s “I Admit” [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

