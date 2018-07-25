The Hardest Lines From Drea Kelly’s Response To R. Kelly’s “I Admit” [EXCLUSIVE]

Gary With Da Tea is giving us all the gossip on R. Kelly! He recently released the 19-minute song “ I Admit” and now his ex-wife, Drea Kelly is clapping back. In her song she talked about how his mother is looking down from heaven and rolling in her grave.
She also talked about him neglecting his kids and treating them like fans. One of her lines is also, “The truth won’t set you free until you do right by me.” It wasn’t until recently that Drea has spoken about abuse she endured and other things R. Kelly allegedly put her through. Serena Williams went on Twitter to talk about her being discriminated against and they are only drug testing her.
RELATED: R. Kelly’s “I Admit” Song: Unhealed Word Vomit?
RELATED: How R. Kelly Came Clean In His New 19-Minute Song “I Admit” [EXCLUSIVE]
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Why People Are Criticizing R. Kelly’s Ex-Wife [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- The Roof, The Roof Is On Fire: Woman Sets House On Fire Because She Didn’t Get Invited To A Party
- Hair Lewks: This 7-Month-Old Baby Has Gone Viral For Their Luscious Locks
- They Shottin’: Lamar Odom Escapes Gunfire Outside Queens Hooters Unharmed
- Nashville Woman Sets House On Fire Because She Wasn’t Invited To The Party
- Michelle Williams Had The Best Verse On ‘Cater 2 U,’ And Four Other Times Her Vocal Performance Reached The Ears Of Heaven
- Watch Shiggy Get At Drake For That Money!
- Aaaw: Someone Smashed Trump’s Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star To Smithereens…Again
- Watch: The Bay Area Celebrates Nia Wilson’s Life By Blasting Her Songs At Peace Rallies All Through Oakland
- ‘Love Is’ Recap: Yasir Teaches Nuri A Lesson in Graciousness
- Why You Must To Get Prepared To Protect Yourself [EXCLUSIVE]
Timeline Of R. Kelly’s Sexual Assault Accusations
Timeline Of R. Kelly’s Sexual Assault Accusations
1. 1994: R. Kelly Marries Aaliyah1 of 11
2. 1996: Tiffany Hawkins Eues R. Kelly For Alleged Sexual Misconduct2 of 11
3. 2000: Chicago Police Open An Investigation3 of 11
4. 2001: Tracy Sampson Sues R. Kelly For Alleged Sexual Assault And Harrasment4 of 11
5. 2002: Patrice Jones Sues R. Kelly After He Allegedly Got Her Pregnant5 of 11
6. 2003: Florida Police Charge R. Kelly With Child Pornography6 of 11
7. 2003: The Girl In The 2002 Sex Tape Was 147 of 11
8. 2008: R. Kelly Wins His Illinois Trial8 of 11
9. 2017: Mississippi Sheriff Sues R. Kelly9 of 11
10. 2017: R. Kelly Accused Of Holding Women Hostage In His Home10 of 11
11. 2018: Unnamed Woman Accuses R. Kelly Of Giving Her An STI11 of 11
The Hardest Lines From Drea Kelly’s Response To R. Kelly’s “I Admit” [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com