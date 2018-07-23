How R. Kelly Came Clean In His New 19-Minute Song “I Admit” [EXCLUSIVE]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 07.23.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Get ready because Gary With Da Tea is dishing out everything! R.Kelly is making headlines after releasing a 19-minute song titled “I Admit.” In the song he talks about sex slaves, Hugh Hefner loving on a whole bunch of girls and always being loved, but R. Kelly isn’t getting the same credit.

He also admits to not being able to read and struggling to make money because people don’t want him to perform in different areas. Was Faith Evans really married to Biggie? On her alleged marriage license to Stevie J it only says that Faith was married once to her ex-husband in 2012. If she was married to Biggie it should be on record.

RELATED: Why People Are Criticizing R. Kelly’s Ex-Wife [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Is R. Kelly Actually Doing Anything Illegal? [EXCLUSIVE]

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: R. Kelly’s Ex-Wife Claims He Tied Her Up, Punished For Not Calling Him Daddy [VIDEO]

The Latest:

Timeline Of R. Kelly’s Sexual Assault Accusations

11 photos Launch gallery

Timeline Of R. Kelly’s Sexual Assault Accusations

Continue reading Timeline Of R. Kelly’s Sexual Assault Accusations

Timeline Of R. Kelly’s Sexual Assault Accusations

We all know about the accusations of sexual assault against singer R. Kelly but do we know the timeline of how and when it happened? Take a look to learn more.

How R. Kelly Came Clean In His New 19-Minute Song “I Admit” [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Healthy Meals: Shrimp Creole on A Bed of…
 1 day ago
07.24.18
Women's Empowerment 2018 -- Faith Evans
Faith Evans’ Marriage License Doesn’t Make Mention Of…
 1 day ago
07.23.18
Offset Reportedly Hit With 2 Felonies Following Georgia…
 3 days ago
07.22.18
Stevie J Exposed For Allegedly Cheating On Faith…
 4 days ago
07.22.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close