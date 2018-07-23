Get ready because Gary With Da Tea is dishing out everything! R.Kelly is making headlines after releasing a 19-minute song titled “I Admit.” In the song he talks about sex slaves, Hugh Hefner loving on a whole bunch of girls and always being loved, but R. Kelly isn’t getting the same credit.
He also admits to not being able to read and struggling to make money because people don’t want him to perform in different areas. Was Faith Evans really married to Biggie? On her alleged marriage license to Stevie J it only says that Faith was married once to her ex-husband in 2012. If she was married to Biggie it should be on record.
RELATED: Why People Are Criticizing R. Kelly’s Ex-Wife [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Is R. Kelly Actually Doing Anything Illegal? [EXCLUSIVE]
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: R. Kelly’s Ex-Wife Claims He Tied Her Up, Punished For Not Calling Him Daddy [VIDEO]
Timeline Of R. Kelly’s Sexual Assault Accusations
Timeline Of R. Kelly’s Sexual Assault Accusations
1. 1994: R. Kelly Marries Aaliyah1 of 11
2. 1996: Tiffany Hawkins Eues R. Kelly For Alleged Sexual Misconduct2 of 11
3. 2000: Chicago Police Open An Investigation3 of 11
4. 2001: Tracy Sampson Sues R. Kelly For Alleged Sexual Assault And Harrasment4 of 11
5. 2002: Patrice Jones Sues R. Kelly After He Allegedly Got Her Pregnant5 of 11
6. 2003: Florida Police Charge R. Kelly With Child Pornography6 of 11
7. 2003: The Girl In The 2002 Sex Tape Was 147 of 11
8. 2008: R. Kelly Wins His Illinois Trial8 of 11
9. 2017: Mississippi Sheriff Sues R. Kelly9 of 11
10. 2017: R. Kelly Accused Of Holding Women Hostage In His Home10 of 11
11. 2018: Unnamed Woman Accuses R. Kelly Of Giving Her An STI11 of 11
How R. Kelly Came Clean In His New 19-Minute Song “I Admit” [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com