50 Cent Vs. Floyd Mayweather: The Most Entertaining Shots Fired During The Latest Beef [EXCLUSIVE]

50 Cent vs Floyd Mayweather went on for hours on social media this weekend. 50 Cent is always trolling and mentioned that Floyd’s women always try to leave him and he can’t buy them with money. Floyd clapped back by telling 50 Cent he hasn’t had a hit in years and that his son wants nothing to do with him.

Follow @TheRSMS

He also mentioned 50 Cent got herpes from a girl he messed around with. Floyd thinks 50 Cent should become a blogger because he’s in everyones business and that his character should be killed off “Power.” 50 Cent got back at him by posting what Floyd really wrote since he can’t read or write.

RELATED: Floyd Mayweather Calls 50 Cent Broke Snitch With Herpes

RELATED: Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s 65-Year-Old Daddy Out Here Still Making Babies

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Headkrack & Da Brat Rhyme About 50 Cent Vs. Terry Crews And Show Gary With Da Tea Some Love [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

50 Cent Reunites With G–Unit At Birthday Bash [PHOTOS] 21 photos Launch gallery 50 Cent Reunites With G–Unit At Birthday Bash [PHOTOS] 1. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 1 of 21 2. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 2 of 21 3. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 3 of 21 4. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 4 of 21 5. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 5 of 21 6. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 6 of 21 7. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 7 of 21 8. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 8 of 21 9. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 9 of 21 10. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 10 of 21 11. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 11 of 21 12. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 12 of 21 13. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 13 of 21 14. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 14 of 21 15. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 15 of 21 16. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 16 of 21 17. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 17 of 21 18. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 18 of 21 19. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 19 of 21 20. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 20 of 21 21. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – Unit Source:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 21 of 21 Skip ad Continue reading 50 Cent Reunites With G–Unit At Birthday Bash [PHOTOS] 50 Cent Reunites With G–Unit At Birthday Bash [PHOTOS]

50 Cent Vs. Floyd Mayweather: The Most Entertaining Shots Fired During The Latest Beef [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com