50 Cent vs Floyd Mayweather went on for hours on social media this weekend. 50 Cent is always trolling and mentioned that Floyd’s women always try to leave him and he can’t buy them with money. Floyd clapped back by telling 50 Cent he hasn’t had a hit in years and that his son wants nothing to do with him.
He also mentioned 50 Cent got herpes from a girl he messed around with. Floyd thinks 50 Cent should become a blogger because he’s in everyones business and that his character should be killed off “Power.” 50 Cent got back at him by posting what Floyd really wrote since he can’t read or write.
RELATED: Floyd Mayweather Calls 50 Cent Broke Snitch With Herpes
RELATED: Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s 65-Year-Old Daddy Out Here Still Making Babies
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Headkrack & Da Brat Rhyme About 50 Cent Vs. Terry Crews And Show Gary With Da Tea Some Love [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- STORMY DANIELS: Getting Divorced
- Angela Bassett Talks Black Love, Mission Impossible: Fallout and Her Meme Moment | Extra Butter
- ‘LHHH’ Recap: K. Michelle Goes By Kimberly To Keep It Fake Classy
- #MCM Of The Year: Serena Williams’ Boo Just Casually Took Her To Italy For This Simple Reason
- Whole Lotta Lame Sh*t: Boonk Gang Shows Up High To An Interview And Passes Out
- Get The Guac: 3 California Men Charged For Illegal $300,000 Avocado Business
- 50 Cent Vs. Floyd Mayweather: The Most Entertaining Shots Fired During The Latest Beef [EXCLUSIVE]
- When The Twerk Don’t Werk: Is Nick Young Throwing Shade At His Ex Iggy Azalea?
- Made In America Festival Isn’t Going Anywhere, Including Leaving The Parkway
- Interesting Info About Pusha T’s Celebrity Wedding [EXCLUSIVE]
50 Cent Reunites With G–Unit At Birthday Bash [PHOTOS]
50 Cent Reunites With G–Unit At Birthday Bash [PHOTOS]
1. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – UnitSource:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 1 of 21
2. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – UnitSource:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 2 of 21
3. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – UnitSource:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 3 of 21
4. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – UnitSource:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 4 of 21
5. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – UnitSource:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 5 of 21
6. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – UnitSource:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 6 of 21
7. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – UnitSource:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 7 of 21
8. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – UnitSource:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 8 of 21
9. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – UnitSource:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 9 of 21
10. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – UnitSource:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 10 of 21
11. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – UnitSource:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 11 of 21
12. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – UnitSource:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 12 of 21
13. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – UnitSource:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 13 of 21
14. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – UnitSource:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 14 of 21
15. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – UnitSource:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 15 of 21
16. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – UnitSource:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 16 of 21
17. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – UnitSource:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 17 of 21
18. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – UnitSource:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 18 of 21
19. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – UnitSource:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 19 of 21
20. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – UnitSource:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 20 of 21
21. 50 Cent + Surprise Guest G – UnitSource:HOT 1079/ ATL PICS 21 of 21
50 Cent Vs. Floyd Mayweather: The Most Entertaining Shots Fired During The Latest Beef [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com