50 Cent Vs. Floyd Mayweather: The Most Entertaining Shots Fired During The Latest Beef [EXCLUSIVE]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 07.23.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

50 Cent vs Floyd Mayweather went on for hours on social media this weekend. 50 Cent is always trolling and mentioned that Floyd’s women always try to leave him and he can’t buy them with money. Floyd clapped back by telling 50 Cent he hasn’t had a hit in years and that his son wants nothing to do with him.

He also mentioned 50 Cent got herpes from a girl he messed around with. Floyd thinks 50 Cent should become a blogger because he’s in everyones business and that his character should be killed off “Power.” 50 Cent got back at him by posting what Floyd really wrote since he can’t read or write.

RELATED: Floyd Mayweather Calls 50 Cent Broke Snitch With Herpes

RELATED: Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s 65-Year-Old Daddy Out Here Still Making Babies

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Headkrack & Da Brat Rhyme About 50 Cent Vs. Terry Crews And Show Gary With Da Tea Some Love [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Birthday Bash Finals

50 Cent Reunites With G–Unit At Birthday Bash [PHOTOS]

21 photos Launch gallery

50 Cent Reunites With G–Unit At Birthday Bash [PHOTOS]

Continue reading 50 Cent Reunites With G–Unit At Birthday Bash [PHOTOS]

50 Cent Reunites With G–Unit At Birthday Bash [PHOTOS]

50 Cent Vs. Floyd Mayweather: The Most Entertaining Shots Fired During The Latest Beef [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Healthy Meals: Shrimp Creole on A Bed of…
 1 day ago
07.24.18
Women's Empowerment 2018 -- Faith Evans
Faith Evans’ Marriage License Doesn’t Make Mention Of…
 1 day ago
07.23.18
Offset Reportedly Hit With 2 Felonies Following Georgia…
 3 days ago
07.22.18
Stevie J Exposed For Allegedly Cheating On Faith…
 4 days ago
07.22.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close