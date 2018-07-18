Did LeBron James Join The Lakers For Nothing? [EXCLUSIVE]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 07.18.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

LeBron James signed a $153 million deal with the Lakers, but still has no help. Rickey Smiley mentioned that he should’ve stayed with the Cavaliers because he’s getting the same amount of assistance. An Ohio State University doctor allegedly sexually assaulted over 2500 players. He committed suicide 2 years ago and some students are talking about it now.

Meek Mill is trying to get Judge Brinkley recused, but she wants to stay. Her lawyer even told her it is a bad idea to still be on it because some things might catch up with her that were done in the past. Donald Trump spoke to the media about not saying the right words when talking about Vladimir Putin and Russia meddling in the elections.

RELATED: Should LeBron James’ Wife Feel Some Type Of Way About Him Hanging Out With Tristan Thompson? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: LeBron James Is Taking His Talents To Los Angeles

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: LeBron James Speechless After 13-Year-Old Son Almost Dunks In A Game [VIDEO]

The Latest:

LeBron James And Celebs At GQ’s All-Star Party In NOLA (PHOTOS)

15 photos Launch gallery

LeBron James And Celebs At GQ’s All-Star Party In NOLA (PHOTOS)

Continue reading LeBron James And Celebs At GQ’s All-Star Party In NOLA (PHOTOS)

LeBron James And Celebs At GQ’s All-Star Party In NOLA (PHOTOS)

Did LeBron James Join The Lakers For Nothing? [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Healthy Meals: How To Make Walnut Kale Berry…
 9 hours ago
07.18.18
50 Cent Backs Off Clowning Atlanta Out Of…
 17 hours ago
07.18.18
Kanye West Wanted To Shoot Pornographic Videos For…
 17 hours ago
07.18.18
Chance The Rapper’s New Album Is NOT Coming…
 18 hours ago
07.18.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close