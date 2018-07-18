Did LeBron James Join The Lakers For Nothing? [EXCLUSIVE]

LeBron James signed a $153 million deal with the Lakers, but still has no help. Rickey Smiley mentioned that he should’ve stayed with the Cavaliers because he’s getting the same amount of assistance. An Ohio State University doctor allegedly sexually assaulted over 2500 players. He committed suicide 2 years ago and some students are talking about it now.

Meek Mill is trying to get Judge Brinkley recused, but she wants to stay. Her lawyer even told her it is a bad idea to still be on it because some things might catch up with her that were done in the past. Donald Trump spoke to the media about not saying the right words when talking about Vladimir Putin and Russia meddling in the elections.

