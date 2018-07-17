The Truth About The Beef Between The Rock & Tyrese [EXCLUSIVE]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 07.17.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

A couple of months ago Tyrese was going through a couple of things and talked about The Rock on social media. The Rock is finally talking about what happened and said that he’s disappointed that they aren’t speaking and that they’ve been friends for a long time. Tyrese mentioned that although he hasn’t spoke to The Rock he would like to speak with him soon.

 

Gary With Da Tea was not here for Michelle Obama being in Paris with Tina Knowles at the concert. He believes that it wasn’t a good look and was very inappropriate. Rickey Smiley said that she’s just trying to live and everyone needs to leave her alone.

RELATED: What Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Said About The State Of His “Beef” With Tyrese [VIDEO]

RELATED: The Rock Opens Up About His Struggles With Mental Health

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Tyrese And Wife Expecting A Child

The Latest:

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson [PHOTOS]

18 photos Launch gallery

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson [PHOTOS]

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson [PHOTOS]

The Truth About The Beef Between The Rock & Tyrese [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Nickelodeon Presents Fairypalooza Premiere 2005
90’s Babies Get Your Kids Ready: Nickelodeon’s Bringing…
 23 hours ago
07.17.18
Chance the Rapper Says He’s Releasing a New…
 1 day ago
07.17.18
T.I. Slapped With 3 Misdemeanor Charges For Security…
 1 day ago
07.17.18
Cardi B Responds To Will Smith’s Congratulatory IG…
 1 day ago
07.17.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close