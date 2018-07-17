Will Smith has been everywhere these past couple of weeks and is showing everyone where is he on social media. He recently was in Russia and decided to talk about Cardi B and her knew baby. Will got everyone to congratulate Cardi B and Offset on their baby, Kulture Kiari Cephus.
The video was amazing to watch and Cardi B was so shocked by it and thanked him. Chance The Rapper hasn’t had any new music come out in quite some time and mentioned an album will be coming soon. Amazon Prime deals were great yesterday, but then the website crashed.
RELATED: Will Smith Just Smashed The Shiggy #InMyFeelingsChallenge [VIDEO]
RELATED: Will Smith Blamed By The First Aunt Viv For Her Son’s Suicide Attempt
Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Will Smith & Martin Lawrence’s “Bad Boys III” Gets A Release Date
The Latest:
- T.I. Explains Why He’s Still Boycotting The NFL [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- ‘Love Is’ Recap: More Missed Connections Lead To Intensified Passion
- Wiz Khalifa On How He And Amber Rose Helped Their Son Get Into One Of The Best Schools In The Country [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Michelle Williams Checks Into A Mental Health Facility & Gains Support From Fans
- Funny But True: A Visual Representation Of Us Letting Jokes Fly On Twitter While The Nation Is In Turmoil
- #RealNews: Curtis Snow Visits Morehouse Entrepreneurship Class
- What Happens When Public Officials Are Not Held Accountable [EXCLUSIVE]
- The Gucci By Dapper Dan Collection Launched And It’s Flames
- LOL: This Man Couldn’t Grasp The Art Of Luggage Stuffing In Hilarious Viral Clip
- Does Tamar Braxton Have A New Man? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
Cardi B Looking Stunning At Her #BardiBabyShower [PHOTOS]
Cardi B Looking Stunning At Her #BardiBabyShower [PHOTOS]
1. Cardi B & Offset’s Extravagant #BardiBabyShower1 of 11
2.2 of 11
3.3 of 11
4.4 of 11
5.5 of 11
6.6 of 11
7.7 of 11
8.8 of 11
9.9 of 11
10.10 of 11
11.11 of 11
How Will Smith Showed Cardi B International Love [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com