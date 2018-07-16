Joke Of The Day: How Do Billboards Talk? [EXCLUSIVE]

Who’s ready for Rock-T’s joke of the day? Headkrack began to talk about a story he read about a woman that twerked on another woman. She wasn’t happy about it and decided to bite a piece of her finger off.
Rock-T told his joke and Headkrack warned Mz. Shyneka about them. He asked about how do billboards talk and when he responded no one laughed but Juicy. Mz. Shyneka didn’t find it funny either, tell us your thoughts.
