Joke Of The Day: How Do Billboards Talk? [EXCLUSIVE]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 07.16.18
Who’s ready for Rock-T’s joke of the day? Headkrack began to talk about a story he read about a woman that twerked on another woman. She wasn’t happy about it and decided to bite a piece of her finger off.

Rock-T told his joke and Headkrack warned Mz. Shyneka about them. He asked about how do billboards talk and when he responded no one laughed but Juicy. Mz. Shyneka didn’t find it funny either, tell us your thoughts.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

Joke Of The Day: How Do Billboards Talk? [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

