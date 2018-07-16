Thank you @Power_STARZ fans it was a fun ride pic.twitter.com/dK9ucZCzN4 — Garcelle Beauvais (@GarcelleB) July 16, 2018

Garcelle Beauvais is all anyone can talk about after the sexy show she put on with Omari Hardwick last night. If you saw what I saw, you know Garcelle wasn’t gassing it when she said “it was a fun ride” in the photo up top. Those who tuned in experienced a side of the beautiful actress we weren’t quite acquainted with, as Power producers introduced her as the millionaire investor to impress this past Sunday. Fancy got it rockin’ with her new Jamie, a.k.a Ghost, and let’s just say there was a whole lot of ass on the TV screen. I don’t think I’ll ever be the same.

Check out some really intense and funny reactions from social media, plus her fanciest moments in the gallery below.

a deliciously thick Garcelle Beauvais is unfuckingfair. you bastards got me for another week smfh @Power_STARZ — r. kaine (@RyanPrime_) July 15, 2018

fam even to this day I would smash Garcelle Beauvais' cheeks… I respect the extra messiness of the scene — Coca Ibushi (@Jclegendary03) July 15, 2018

Iont even watch Power but I still don’t have my TV upstairs yet. So hear I am watching Garcelle Beauvais get her back blown on with my father. — Mrs. Robinson 🌚 (@j__duuuhhhhh) July 16, 2018

Random: I’m still trying to pick my mouth up off the ground after seeing Garcelle Beauvais on Power… Seasoned Vagina at its best…. #starz #power — Tony Anthony Macon (@Barcode300) July 16, 2018

Gotdamn Girl! Fans React To Garcelle Beauvais’ Super Steamy ‘Power’ Scene was originally published on globalgrind.com