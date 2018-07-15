CLOSE
News
Home > News

Original GG’z: True Story Of Isaac Wright’s Unbreakable Genius

50 Cent will tell the wrongfully-convicted kingpin turned self-educated lawyer’s wild story.

2 reads
Leave a comment
Sean Combs Trial, 2-23-01

Source: RJ Capak / Getty

Isaac Wright Jr. wasn’t blessed with Johnnie Cochran-bread when he was wrongfully accused, charged and convicted of being a drug kingpin.

Still, Wright found a way to level up and learn the law, eventually getting an appeal and exoneration.

But the most gangsta part came after he got out: Wright went to law school, passed the bar and came back to try and convict the crooked officers and judge who locked him up.

Put some respect on his name and hit the jump to learn more about his story, which 50 Cent will be telling in an upcoming project.

Original GG’z: True Story Of Isaac Wright’s Unbreakable Genius was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
YG
YG Charged With Felony Robbery In Vegas
 2 days ago
07.13.18
Charles Oakley Arrested In Vegas Casino Says He…
 3 days ago
07.13.18
Whitney Houston’s Mom Releases Statement After Movie Claims…
 3 days ago
07.13.18
DOJ To Re-Open Emmett Till Murder Case 63…
 3 days ago
07.13.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close