CLOSE
Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

KiKi, Are You Off Beat?: Here Are Some Of the Worst “In My Feelings” Videos We’ve Seen

1 reads
Leave a comment
Drake

Source: Splash / Splash News

The #InMyFeelingsChallenge has been going on for some time and let’s face it, not everyone needs to participate. Instead of showing you some of the dopest ones, let’s take a look at some of the folks who should have just sat this challenge out.

Let’s start with the cast of Queer Eye. We love yall, but no.

 

There’s more! Hit the flip for some of the most cringy #InMyFeelings challenges we could find.

KiKi, Are You Off Beat?: Here Are Some Of the Worst “In My Feelings” Videos We’ve Seen was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Dennis Rodman Wants to Collaborate With Kanye West:…
 3 hours ago
07.16.18
YG
YG Charged With Felony Robbery In Vegas
 3 days ago
07.13.18
Charles Oakley Arrested In Vegas Casino Says He…
 4 days ago
07.13.18
Whitney Houston’s Mom Releases Statement After Movie Claims…
 4 days ago
07.13.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close