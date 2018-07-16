CLOSE
Put The City In Rice: New York’s Rat Problem Has Gone To A Whole New NASTY Level

If you’re a native New Yorker, then you’re probably use to the rat epidemic. After all, NYC is the rat capital of the world.

 

With rodents riding the train and taking people’s pizza — they might as well start paying taxes.

 

If you think that’s wild, just imagine how NY resident, Bari Finkel, felt when she saw a baby rat crawling out of her bathroom sink.

Getting a cat for the apartment would work anywhere else in the world, but not in NY with those thorough bred rodents.

 

 

If this happened to you, you moving out or nah?

 

via GIPHY

