YG Arrested and Charged with Felony Robbery in Vegas

YG was in court yesterday (July 12) after a warrant was issued for his arrest and he turned himself in.

The rapper is facing felony robbery charges after allegedly yanking a chain off a guy’s neck, then running off with its diamond-covered pendent.

The word allegedly is used, but it’s being said that there is video evidence of the incident that happened back in May at a Vegas casino.

YG was arrested and released after making his $20K bond.

In addition to robbery charges, the alleged victim is planning to sue the rapper for $250K.

Apparently, this whole thing started because the alleged victim told YG that he wasn’t a real celebrity.

