Safaree is making headlines again after getting booed off the Dykman basketball courts. He was singing his new song and it seems that people weren’t here for it. During the middle of the performance Safaree stopped the show and began to curse everyone watching out and mention that they are jealous of him.

Another suspect has been arrested in the death of XXXTentacion. The suspect is now facing first degree charges and is allegedly the gunman. Cops are searching for another suspect and hope to find him soon.

Did Safaree Overreact To Getting Booed? [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com