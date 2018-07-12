Did Safaree Overreact To Getting Booed? [EXCLUSIVE]

Safaree is making headlines again after getting booed off the Dykman basketball courts. He was singing his new song and it seems that people weren’t here for it. During the middle of the performance Safaree stopped the show and began to curse everyone watching out and mention that they are jealous of him.
I dig your new song “No Pressure” but you now have much pressure when you come Uptown.. No bueno. Harlem/ Dyckmann have the Women that they modeled the fake chicks you talking about after homey.. You shoulda thought that through.. 😂😂.. You got heart tho.. Get on the radio and make it right with Uptown fam. @iamsafaree 🙅🏿♂️🙅🏿♂️🙅🏿♂️ #safareeBooedOffTheCourt #SafareeChasedOuttaDyckmann #BeHumble #RespectTheCulture #YouGotTalentUseIt
Another suspect has been arrested in the death of XXXTentacion. The suspect is now facing first degree charges and is allegedly the gunman. Cops are searching for another suspect and hope to find him soon.
RELATED: Was Safaree’s Robbery A Set Up? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Safaree Gunpoint Robbery Caught On Video, Was Wearing That Red Fur
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Why Gary With Da Tea Is Soliciting Prayers For Safaree [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- YG Arrested and Charged with Felony Robbery in Vegas
- Lil Yachty Has TEN Roommates
- Nicki Minaj Did NOT Gift Cardi B & Baby Kulture $5000 Baby Basket
- 101.1 WIZF x College Beats Presents: Freestyle Friday W/ DJ JDough Feat. Lantana, EP.5
- Cissy Houston Says She Has ‘Difficulty Believing’ Allegations That Whitney Houston Was Molested By Her Cousin
- LOL: We Don’t Do The #InYourFeelingsChallenge In Philly, It’s #MeekTime
- Watch: Young M.A Gives Us Classic Pool Party Vibes In Her New “PettyWap” Video
- Headkrack On Childish Gambino’s New Music: “He’s Making Music For Dudes Who Wear Half Shirts” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Philly Car Dealership Uses The Infamous Cardi B Baby Picture As A Genius Marketing Tool
- Teyana Taylor Spills The Tea On Threesomes With Iman
The Life & Times Of Safaree Samuels [PHOTOS]
The Life & Times Of Safaree Samuels [PHOTOS]
1. Herve Leger By MAX AZRIA – Backstage And Front Row – Spring 2014 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week1 of 18
2. OK! Magazine’s Fall Fashion Week 2017 Event2 of 18
3. Safaree ‘Fur Coat Vol.1’ Listening Party3 of 18
4. Next Level Presented By AMP Energy, A Hip Hop Gaming Tournament4 of 18
5. Julianna Bass – Front Row – Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 20155 of 18
6. Celebrity Sightings – Bauer-Griffin – 20126 of 18
7. Power 105.1 Powerhouse 20137 of 18
8. 2013 BET Awards – Backstage8 of 18
9. Next Level Presented By AMP Energy, A Hip Hop Gaming Tournament9 of 18
10. Nicki Minaj Celebrates Her Birthday At TAO Nightclub10 of 18
11. Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles – August 18, 201611 of 18
12. Next Level Presented By AMP Energy, A Hip Hop Gaming Tournament12 of 18
13. Lookhu Hosts VIP Screening Of Exclusive Series ‘Raydemption’13 of 18
14. Nicki Minaj Album Release Party At Liv Nightclub14 of 18
15. Premiere Of TV One’s ‘When Love Kills’ – Arrivals15 of 18
16. Tarralyn Ramsey Pre-BET Experience Performance And Party At The Record Parlour16 of 18
17. Celebrity Sightings in Los Angeles – May 6, 201617 of 18
18. Blac Chyna Birthday Celebration And Unveiling Of Her ‘Chymoji’ Emoji Collection18 of 18
Did Safaree Overreact To Getting Booed? [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com