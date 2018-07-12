Did Safaree Overreact To Getting Booed? [EXCLUSIVE]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 07.12.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Safaree is making headlines again after getting booed off the Dykman basketball courts. He was singing his new song and it seems that people weren’t here for it. During the middle of the performance Safaree stopped the show and began to curse everyone watching out and mention that they are jealous of him.

Another suspect has been arrested in the death of XXXTentacion. The suspect is now facing first degree charges and is allegedly the gunman. Cops are searching for another suspect and hope to find him soon.

RELATED: Was Safaree’s Robbery A Set Up? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Safaree Gunpoint Robbery Caught On Video, Was Wearing That Red Fur

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Why Gary With Da Tea Is Soliciting Prayers For Safaree [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

The Life & Times Of Safaree Samuels [PHOTOS]

18 photos Launch gallery

The Life & Times Of Safaree Samuels [PHOTOS]

Continue reading The Life & Times Of Safaree Samuels [PHOTOS]

The Life & Times Of Safaree Samuels [PHOTOS]

Did Safaree Overreact To Getting Booed? [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Charles Oakley Arrested In Vegas Casino Says He…
 23 hours ago
07.13.18
Whitney Houston’s Mom Releases Statement After Movie Claims…
 1 day ago
07.13.18
DOJ To Re-Open Emmett Till Murder Case 63…
 1 day ago
07.13.18
47th Annual Academy Of Country Music Awards - RAM Red Carpet
Papa John’s Founder Resigns After Using N-Word On…
 1 day ago
07.13.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close