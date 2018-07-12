How Black Tony Got Stuck Inside Of A Repoed Car [EXCLUSIVE]

07.12.18
Black Tony didn’t come to work today, but has a very good excuse. Rickey Smiley spoke to him and Black Tony told him about how he went over his boo house. She was scared that her car was going to get repoed so he decided to sleep in the car so no one will take it. Black Tony was drinking Crown Royal and didn’t wake up when they took the car.

He is now scared and crying because he can’t get out. The child lock is on and everyone began laughing at him. Black Tony is at the junk yard with a dog walking around. Rickey mentioned that he would call the cops, but Black Tony told him he got warrants so he’ll just wait.

