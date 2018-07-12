Jeff Johnson: Stupid Things White People Have Said About Black People [EXCLUSIVE]

| 07.12.18
Jeff Johnson is back and is addressing a couple of news stories about White people saying stupid things about Black people. Gov. Matt Bivin visited a school where it is 86% Black and mentioned that he didn’t realize Black people play chess. Jeff is tired of these stereotypes and spoke about how we must stop discrediting Black people for things like this.

He also talked about Michael Selyem a public figure made some serious comments about Maxine Waters. Jeff mentioned Selyem called her a “loud mouth c***” and that she’s from the ghetto. Selyem also was shocked that no one has shot her just yet. There is now a petition to have him fired even though he’s just on leave. Jeff believes that he’s on leave until the fire storm goes down and doesn’t deserve his position.

was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

