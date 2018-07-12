Jeff Johnson: Stupid Things White People Have Said About Black People [EXCLUSIVE]

Jeff Johnson is back and is addressing a couple of news stories about White people saying stupid things about Black people. Gov. Matt Bivin visited a school where it is 86% Black and mentioned that he didn’t realize Black people play chess. Jeff is tired of these stereotypes and spoke about how we must stop discrediting Black people for things like this.

Follow @TheRSMS

He also talked about Michael Selyem a public figure made some serious comments about Maxine Waters. Jeff mentioned Selyem called her a “loud mouth c***” and that she’s from the ghetto. Selyem also was shocked that no one has shot her just yet. There is now a petition to have him fired even though he’s just on leave. Jeff believes that he’s on leave until the fire storm goes down and doesn’t deserve his position.

RELATED: Jeff Johnson: “We Need To Start Having Public A** Whippings Of Racists” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Jeff Johnson: “You Can Have Strong Immigration Policies And Still Treat People Like They’re Human” [EXCLUSIVE]

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Jeff Johnson’s Message To Roseanne Barr: “Don’t Be A Passive Aggressive Racist” [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens 2018 [PHOTOS] 46 photos Launch gallery Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens 2018 [PHOTOS] 1. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 1 of 46 2. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 2 of 46 3. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 3 of 46 4. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 4 of 46 5. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 5 of 46 6. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 6 of 46 7. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 7 of 46 8. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 8 of 46 9. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 9 of 46 10. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 10 of 46 11. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 11 of 46 12. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 12 of 46 13. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 13 of 46 14. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 14 of 46 15. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 15 of 46 16. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 16 of 46 17. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 17 of 46 18. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 18 of 46 19. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 19 of 46 20. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 20 of 46 21. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 21 of 46 22. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 22 of 46 23. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 23 of 46 24. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 24 of 46 25. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 25 of 46 26. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 26 of 46 27. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 27 of 46 28. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 28 of 46 29. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 29 of 46 30. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 30 of 46 31. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 31 of 46 32. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 32 of 46 33. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 33 of 46 34. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 34 of 46 35. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 35 of 46 36. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 36 of 46 37. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 37 of 46 38. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 38 of 46 39. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 39 of 46 40. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 40 of 46 41. Rickey Smiley At Jazz In The Gardens 2018 Source:Breakwind Ent. 41 of 46 42. Rickey Smiley At Jazz In The Gardens 2018 Source:Breakwind Ent. 42 of 46 43. Rickey Smiley At Jazz In The Gardens 2018 Source:Breakwind Ent. 43 of 46 44. Rickey Smiley At Jazz In The Gardens 2018 Source:Breakwind Ent. 44 of 46 45. Rickey Smiley At Jazz In The Gardens 2018 Source:Breakwind Ent. 45 of 46 46. Rickey Smiley At Jazz In The Gardens 2018 Source:Breakwind Ent. 46 of 46 Skip ad Continue reading Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens 2018 [PHOTOS] Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens 2018 [PHOTOS]

Jeff Johnson: Stupid Things White People Have Said About Black People [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com