Prank Call: Women Accused Of Backing Up A Toilet [EXCLUSIVE]

| 07.12.18
Roy Wood Jr. is back and has another prank! He called a woman and accused her of getting over on the apartment complex because the toilet was backed up and she had to hire a cleaning service. Roy told her that she probably didn’t flush her poop and caused the accident. He mentioned that he wasn’t going to pay her for something she did.

The woman began getting really upset and told him she doesn’t even flush her tampons. He then said maybe one of her bad kids did it and that’s when she went off. She told him to watch his turn and they began cursing at each other. The woman hung up on him and you won’t believe what happened when she found out it was a prank.

