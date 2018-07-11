Rickey Smiley visited Ms. Jannie and they decided to call up his grandfather. You might need to grab some tissues because this conversation will have you in tears. Ms. Jannie called up the granddad and he didn’t want to talk at first because he said he was with a young woman in bed.
She told him he couldn’t even get it up and that no one wants him. Granddad told Ms. Jannie all he messes around with is young girls because the old ones burn out quick. Ms. Jannie told granddad that he was a small worm and women probably can’t even feel it.
RELATED: Ms. Jannie Gets Her Hair Did! [VIDEO]
Rickey was in the background cracking up and falling on the floor. Ms. Jannie went in on grandpa and he had nothing to say to her after that. We can’t wait for Rickey to go visit her again.
RELATED: Ms. Jannie Tells Crowd She’s A “Bad B**ch” On Her Birthday [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Rickey Smiley’s Granddad Flirts With Mz. Shyneka: “I’m Doing Everything I Did When I Was 18”
The Latest:
- Tekashi69 Arrested in NYC!
- Gas Prices May Rise To Raise Money To Repair Roads And Bridges
- Teyana Taylor On Which Cities She Would Like Her Husband Play In [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Ex-NFL Star Sacked With Multiple Felonies After Allegedly Assaulting Girlfriend
- Summertime Soundtrack: Donald Glover Drops A 2-Song Project To Keep Us 2-Stepping All Summer
- Prank Call: Redneck Wants To Get Reimbursed For Daytona 500 Tickets [EXCLUSIVE]
- Ms. Jannie & Rickey Smiley’s Granddad Go In On Each Other! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Why Cam Newton Not Marrying His Girlfriend After Having 3 Children Shouldn’t Matter [EXCLUSIVE]
- Dr. Collier Explains How Prostate Exams Work [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Det. Chris Anderson Gives Tips On How To Avoid Robbed [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
Rickey Smiley Behind The Scenes At The LIT AF Tour [PHOTOS]
Rickey Smiley Behind The Scenes At The LIT AF Tour [PHOTOS]
1. Rickey Smiley Behind The Scenes At The LIT AF TourSource:Breakwind Ent. 1 of 7
2. Rickey Smiley Behind The Scenes At The LIT AF TourSource:Breakwind Ent. 2 of 7
3. Rickey Smiley Behind The Scenes At The LIT AF TourSource:Breakwind Ent. 3 of 7
4. Rickey Smiley Behind The Scenes At The LIT AF TourSource:Breakwind Ent. 4 of 7
5. Rickey Smiley Behind The Scenes At The LIT AF TourSource:Breakwind Ent. 5 of 7
6. Rickey Smiley Behind The Scenes At The LIT AF TourSource:Breakwind Ent. 6 of 7
7. Rickey Smiley Behind The Scenes At The LIT AF TourSource:Breakwind Ent. 7 of 7
Ms. Jannie & Rickey Smiley’s Granddad Go In On Each Other! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com