Could Y’lan Noel Be The Next Wesley Snipes? [EXCLUSIVE]

Lil Uzi Vert scared some fans after telling them that the rapture was going on and they would all be going to hell with him. Headkrack mentioned that his fans are like cult followers so some of it makes sense. He also spoke about the movie “The First Purge” and how actor, Y’lan Noel could be the next Wesley Snipes.
Headkrack said that he kicked a lot of butt in the movie and is on the rise. A couple months ago Juelz Santana was caught with a gun at the airport and now is facing jail time. The court is letting him film this season for “Love & Hip Hop” because he will probably owe in legal fees. Drake fans get ready because the rapper could possibly be dropping a new album since he’s leaving Cash Money.
RELATED: Feds Want Juelz Santana To Take A Mental Health Evaluation
RELATED: Judge Allows Juelz Santana To Tour While Out On Bail, If His Mom Comes Along
Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET!
RELATED: The Drake & Kanye West Mysterious Cold War Explained [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Tekashi69 Arrested in NYC!
- Gas Prices May Rise To Raise Money To Repair Roads And Bridges
- Teyana Taylor On Which Cities She Would Like Her Husband Play In [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Ex-NFL Star Sacked With Multiple Felonies After Allegedly Assaulting Girlfriend
- Summertime Soundtrack: Donald Glover Drops A 2-Song Project To Keep Us 2-Stepping All Summer
- Prank Call: Redneck Wants To Get Reimbursed For Daytona 500 Tickets [EXCLUSIVE]
- Ms. Jannie & Rickey Smiley’s Granddad Go In On Each Other! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Why Cam Newton Not Marrying His Girlfriend After Having 3 Children Shouldn’t Matter [EXCLUSIVE]
- Dr. Collier Explains How Prostate Exams Work [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Det. Chris Anderson Gives Tips On How To Avoid Robbed [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
Headkrack: Best Of 2018 [PHOTOS]
Headkrack: Best Of 2018 [PHOTOS]
1.1 of 28
2.2 of 28
3.3 of 28
4.4 of 28
5.5 of 28
6.6 of 28
7.7 of 28
8.8 of 28
9.9 of 28
10.10 of 28
11.11 of 28
12.12 of 28
13.13 of 28
14.14 of 28
15.15 of 28
16.16 of 28
17.17 of 28
18.18 of 28
19.19 of 28
20.20 of 28
21. Ayo & Teo, Rickey Smiley & HeadkrackSource:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 21 of 28
22. Rickey Smiley, Da Brat, Ayo, Juicy, Headkrack, Gary With Da Tea & TeoSource:Urban One 22 of 28
23. Rickey Smiley, Da Brat, Ayo, Juicy, Headkrack, Gary With Da Tea & TeoSource:Urban One 23 of 28
24. Rickey Smiley, Da Brat, Ayo, Juicy, Headkrack, Gary With Da Tea & TeoSource:Urban One 24 of 28
25. Rickey Smiley, Da Brat, Wavyy Jonez, Marcc Rose & HeadkrackSource:Urban One 25 of 28
26. HeadkrackSource:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 26 of 28
27. HeadkrackSource:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 27 of 28
28. HeadkrackSource:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 28 of 28
Could Y’lan Noel Be The Next Wesley Snipes? [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com