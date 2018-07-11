Rickey Smiley Joins The “In My Feelings Challenge” [VIDEO]

If you haven’t it seen it yet everyone is doing the “In My Feelings Challenge.” The song comes from Drake’s new album “Scorpion” and it’s pretty dope. Rickey Smiley while hanging out with family decided to do It and you might want to join in.
Everyone in the video looked like they were having a good time and when they started the dance were so in sync. Rickey at the end began hopping and then everyone went to do a little freestyle. What do you think of the dance Rickey Smiley did?
RELATED: “Booed Up” Line Dance Is About To Have Cookouts On Fire! [VIDEO]
RELATED: How The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Team Spent Their Vacation [EXCLUSIVE]
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Rickey Smiley Opens Up About How Being On “Rickey Smiley For Real” Affected His Kids [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Tekashi69 Arrested in NYC!
- Gas Prices May Rise To Raise Money To Repair Roads And Bridges
- Teyana Taylor On Which Cities She Would Like Her Husband Play In [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Ex-NFL Star Sacked With Multiple Felonies After Allegedly Assaulting Girlfriend
- Summertime Soundtrack: Donald Glover Drops A 2-Song Project To Keep Us 2-Stepping All Summer
- Prank Call: Redneck Wants To Get Reimbursed For Daytona 500 Tickets [EXCLUSIVE]
- Ms. Jannie & Rickey Smiley’s Granddad Go In On Each Other! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Why Cam Newton Not Marrying His Girlfriend After Having 3 Children Shouldn’t Matter [EXCLUSIVE]
- Dr. Collier Explains How Prostate Exams Work [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Det. Chris Anderson Gives Tips On How To Avoid Robbed [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
Rickey Smiley On The Water In Miami [PHOTOS]
Rickey Smiley On The Water In Miami [PHOTOS]
1. Rickey Smiley On The Water In MiamiSource:Breakwind Ent. 1 of 8
2. Rickey Smiley On The Water In MiamiSource:Breakwind Ent. 2 of 8
3. Rickey Smiley On The Water In MiamiSource:Breakwind Ent. 3 of 8
4. Rickey Smiley On The Water In MiamiSource:Breakwind Ent. 4 of 8
5. Rickey Smiley On The Water In MiamiSource:Breakwind Ent. 5 of 8
6. Rickey Smiley On The Water In MiamiSource:Breakwind Ent. 6 of 8
7. Rickey Smiley On The Water In MiamiSource:Breakwind Ent. 7 of 8
8. Rickey Smiley On The Water In MiamiSource:Breakwind Ent. 8 of 8
Rickey Smiley Joins The “In My Feelings Challenge” [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com