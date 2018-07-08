Rae Sremmurd On Movies They Would Like To Remake [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rae Sremmurd has had years of success and are about to go on tour with Wiz Khalifa as well as Childish Gambino. They’ve worked with Beyonce, Pharell and many more. They are looking forward to making music with Drake and Adele.

Headkrack asked them about next steps and they would like to do movies. Rae Sremmurd want to redo “House Party” or “How High.” If they redid “House Party” the storyline would be about them trying to figure out if they want to go to college. To do that, they would gather a lot of people for a party and shut down the entire city.

Headkrack mentioned that maybe they can redo “Castaway.” They would go on an island be stranded and rock out. Rae Sremmurd is also interested in doing the soundtracks to these movies.

