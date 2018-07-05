The Wiz Warm Up with Tatum Episode 2: Tatum Sits Down with KING COMBS

The Wiz Warm Up w/ Tatum returns with a big one! Not only is King (Christian) Combs the son of one of the most influential media moguls in the hip-hop industry (Diddy) BUT the 20-year-old rapper is getting his own brand out there with his “Luv U Better” single with Chris Brown, his 90’s baby movement, as well as modeling on the side. Although the Bad Boy ties are inevitable, the young artist looks to bring his own unique flavor to the game while still carrying out the Bad Boy legacy.

Tatum sits with King Combs to discuss the current state of one the most powerful record labels, Bad Boy Records, working with Chris Brown, & touches on mental health as well the recent death of XXXTENTACION.

King Combs talks about how the collaboration with Chris Brown came about for his lead single & speaks on French Montana’s involvement.

