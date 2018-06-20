Dos & Don’ts For Beyonce Alowishus & StarterCAM’s Son’s First Birthday Party [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Beyonce Alowishus got on Facebook Live to talk about her prep work for her sons 1st birthday! She asked parents for advice because she wants to have a nice celebration but nothing over the top. Her son will have an Elmo themed party and even got someone to dress as the character.

A lot of parents told her not to do that because a lot of kids can be pretty scared of that. Some also mentioned to get face painting for the older kids. Beyonce is excited because she ordered some fun items from Etsy to bring the party to the next level.

On Facebook Live she also discussed police possibly knowing who killed XXXTentacion. Jada Pinkett was also brought up because she spoke about her vagina being younger than her.

