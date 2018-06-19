Jimmy Wopo Killed in Pittsburg Double Shooting

Pittsburg rapper Jimmy Wopo was shot and killed in a double after a double shooting in Pittsburgh’s Middle Hill neighborhood.
A local television station was on the scene and recieved confrimation from Wopo’s manager that he had passed. Wopo was sitting in his vehicle with another person when they were both shot. The unnamedd passenger was taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition.
In 2017 Wopo did an interview with Complex where he reflected on being shot two times and how it changed his llife. “It keeps me going in a positive route. Cause really nothing happen positive when I was doing negative shit,” he said. “It’s a reminder when I look at my stomach, my arm, my shoulder, my leg, whatever. I’m still getting bullets took out of me.”
Wopo was a XXL 2018 Freshman Class hopeful solidifying his talent in the game but didn’t make the final cut.
