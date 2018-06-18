Rapper XXXTentacion was reportedly shot on Monday.

According to TMZ, he was shopping for motorcycles in Miami and as he was leaving the motorcycle dealer when a gunman ran up to his vehicle and shot him.

Some witnesses say he had no pulse but that has not been confirmed by the authorities or XXXTentacion’s camp.

This story is developing, we will keep you updated.

The Latest:

SOURCE: TMZ | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

XXXTentacion Reportedly Shot In Miami was originally published on hot963.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: