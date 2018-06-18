XXXTentacion Reportedly Shot In Miami

116 reads Leave a comment
Rapper XXXTentacion was reportedly shot on Monday.
According to TMZ, he was shopping for motorcycles in Miami and as he was leaving the motorcycle dealer when a gunman ran up to his vehicle and shot him.
Some witnesses say he had no pulse but that has not been confirmed by the authorities or XXXTentacion’s camp.
This story is developing, we will keep you updated.
SOURCE: TMZ | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty
