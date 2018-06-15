101.1 The Wiz Freestyle W/ DJ J.Dough Feat. Monty C Benjamin E:1

WARNING VIDEO MAY CONTAIN EXPLICIT LYRICS

After taking a few year’s off. We are happy to be bringing back Freestyle Friday to wiznation.com!

Check out the latest freestyle’s brought to you by DJ J.Dough & College Beats as they bring in the hottest MC’s in the city to show off their talents and lyrical skills.

For the first week we are happy to announce that the first featured artist the be featured on the segment is local icon Monty C. Benjamin. Check out the video to see why he is not only named one of the most underrated artist, But witness his lyrical skill’s in this week’s episode of Freestyle Friday.

Monty C. Benjamin couldn’t let it stop with one flow, check out the bonus freestyle on the next page!

