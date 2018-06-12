Dr. Alduan Tartt: “It Is Manly To Admit That You Have Feelings” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

After the recent suicides of Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain, Dr. Alduan Tartt spoke about depression. Dr. Alduan Tartt spoke about the signs to look for when someone might be depressed or wanting to commit suicide. One listener called in to ask what are some things you can do if you’re showing signs of depression, but don’t have the money for help.
Dr. Alduan told the caller that it’s good to realize something is wrong and to confess how you feel because a lot of men don’t. He suggested going to a church where they could possibly have someone there to help you. If you are in need of help make sure you go get it.
RELATED: Dr. Alduan Tartt Gives 3 Signs Someone Might Be Suicidal [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
RELATED: Dr. Alduan Tartt Explains How The Education System Should Help Prevent School Shootings [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Monday-Friday 6am ET.
RELATED: Alarming Info About Suicide For Black Children
The Latest:
- Enter for a Chance to Win Tickets to See Logic
- FAB FINDS: 10 Tiny Sunglasses For The Girl Who Loves Big Frames
- “TICKLE ME TUESDAY” – COMEDIAN DESI BANKS
- Wow: This Pianist Puts A Soulful Twist On Beyoncé’s “Countdown”
- Do Your Big Feet Trip You Up When Dancing? Well, This Guy Will Inspire You
- Warriors Fan Passes Jordan Bell A Clutch Henny Shot At Championship Parade
- Ne-Yo On Evolving Into A Good Man: “There’s A Lot Of Women That Had To Suffer In Order For Me To Get To This Place” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Black Tony Ready To Fight DC Young Fly For Saying Gucci Mane Wore A Romper [EXCLUSIVE]
- Ed Helms, Jeremy Renner & Jon Hamm On Having One Black Friend In Movies
- Do Your Parents Pronounce Things Wrong All The Time? Ours Do Too.
Celebrities Who’ve Considered Suicide
Celebrities Who’ve Considered Suicide
1. Singer-songwriter KehlaniSource:Getty 1 of 9
2. Actor Wentworth MillerSource:Getty 2 of 9
3. UFC fighter Ronda RouseySource:Getty 3 of 9
4. Actress Halle BerrySource:Getty 4 of 9
5. Rapper EminemSource:Getty 5 of 9
6. Comedian Richard PryorSource:Getty 6 of 9
7. Rapper Kanye WestSource:Getty 7 of 9
8. Actor Robin WilliamsSource:Getty 8 of 9
9. Rock star Kurt CobainSource:Getty 9 of 9
Dr. Alduan Tartt: “It Is Manly To Admit That You Have Feelings” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com