J. Prince sat down with “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” to talk about his new book, “The Art & Science of Respect.” This book is filled with so many gems and J. Prince spoke about his record label Rap-a-Lot Records, how he turned nothing into something as well as the day he heard God speak to him.

He also shared the story about almost dating his sister in 9th grade.

J. Prince grew up in a single parent household, but found out the person he thought was his dad wasn’t. He mentioned when he went to date this girl he was told that she was his sister. J. Prince believes that parents need to share information about their bloodline.

J. Prince Talks About Not Knowing Who His Real Father Is And Almost Dating His Sister [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com