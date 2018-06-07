Future is a very successful rapper and recently got caught up in some mess with an Instagram model. The model and Future were talking at one point and in a message he spoke about how she should get a ticket to where he lives. He told her that he would pay her back and also got a hotel for her to stay in.
She arrived and he sent her a message about getting sexy, but she mentioned to him that she wasn’t going to have sex with him. Future didn’t come see her and the next day after brunch her key didn’t work for the hotel.
Headkrack believes the Instagram model should’ve realized why she was there even though she claims they were supposed to go to the studio. Tell us what you think about him ghosting her.
Was Future Savage For Bailing On An IG Model? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com