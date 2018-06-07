Donald Glover has had a very successful career. He is now up to play Willie Wonka. Headkrack mentioned that several other people are up for this role, but thinks Donald Glover will be the best for it and could pull it off.
Lil Scrappy got into a bad car accident the other day after leaving the club and was in the hospital. He was released and has a broken foot. The cops have decided not to pursue charges after finding out there were no drugs or alcohol in his system.
RELATED: Donald Glover In The Running To Star In Willy Wonka Reboot
RELATED: Donald Glover Opens Up About Loving Different And Still Being “Woke” [VIDEO]
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: 3 Highlights From Donald Glover’s SNL Episode [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Lebron James Best Dunks From The 2017-2018 Season [VIDEO]
- “The Rape of Recy Taylor” Says Her Name And Champions Her Story At Black Alumni Event
- Drake Gets An Invite To The Maury Povich Show For A Paternity Test
- Radio One Exclusive: Dej Loaf Liberated
- Janet Hubert Blames Will Smith For Her Son’s Attempted Suicide
- Here’s Where the 7 Marijuana Dispensaries Will Be in The Cincinnati Area
- Why Lil Twist’s Response To Pusha T Is Hurting Instead Of Helping Drake [EXCLUSIVE]
- Shocking Stats About Suicide [EXCLUSIVE]
- Why Donald Glover Would Make A Good Willie Wonka [EXCLUSIVE]
- Watch: Jorja Smith Sings A Beautiful Mashup Of Cardi B & Rihanna
Why Donald Glover Would Make A Good Willie Wonka [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com